Realtors invest in Community Educational Organizations

Members of the Malibu Association of REALTORS (MAR) make it a priority to continue their support of diverse local educational organizations. Education remains in the forefront of their generous annual giving.

A donation of $1,000 was given to the Topanga Enrichment Program (TEP) which supports educational opportunities to students at Topanga Elementary Charter School.

Donations such as these pay for additional teachers, classroom aides, PE program, computer equipment and materials, among other areas, that exceeds what LAUSD provides.

“The Topanga Elementary community is so grateful for support from the Malibu Association of Realtors. With this contribution, we are able to expand enrichments at our public school –including having a designated art teacher, PE classes, science enrichments, as well as computer tech classes for all students” said Treasurer Kathleen Beegle.

MAR also presented two $500 donations to the Boys and Girls Club Malibu (BGCM). The first was given to their general fund which assists with their STEM-based programs and activities to elementary students as well as Teen programs at Malibu High School.

The second $500 donation was made to their wellness program. These programs have been designed to provide engaging activities and mentoring services to children and teens, including services to underrepresented low-income families who commute to Malibu for work.

Each year MAR also donates a $1,000 scholarship to Malibu High School for a graduating senior who has demonstrated an interest in entrepreneurial activities. It is the desire of the Malibu Association of REALTORS to foster curiosity and creativity in the business world. The recipient of this donation is announced in May each year.

REALTORS are the leading professional organization to promote home ownership and property rights. Members of the Malibu Association of REALTORS take pride in promoting excellence in education and value the importance of helping build the communities in which they serve.

MAR Directors Bianca Torrence (top left) and Tammy Arlidge (top) making a donation to the Boys & Girls Club. Photo courtesy.

