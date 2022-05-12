The Malibu Library Speaker Series and the City of Malibu present this year’s annual Poetry Summit: Calling all Creatures, a variety of performances and visual arts. The event will include live poetry, music, dance, art include and poetry read by Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie on Saturday, May 14, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Malibu City Hall’s Civic Theater.

The free, in-person event is a part of the Malibu Library Speaker Series. Poetry will be read by Peter Harris, Ann Buxie, Ricardo Means Ybarra, Jolynn Regan, Robert Woodcock, and emerging poets from local schools. The event will also feature a musical performance by A Call 2Peace, dance by Ann Monahan and the Senior Tappers, and artwork by 5th-grade students from Malibu Elementary School and Malibu High School photography classes.

Featured poet Peter J. Harris is a 2018 Los Angeles COLA Fellow in literary arts, Fellow of the Los Angeles Institute for the Humanities at USC, and award-winning poet. He is the author of “Bless the Ashes, Poetry” (Tia Chucha Press), winner of the 2015 PEN Oakland Josephine Miles Award, and “The Black Man of Happiness: In Pursuit of My ‘Unalienable Right,’” a book of personal essays and winner of the 2015 American Book Award. In 2022, FlowerSong Press will publish Harris’s “Safe Arms: 20 Love & Erotic Poems (w/an Ooh Baby Babymoan),” with a Spanish translation by Francisco Letelier, and Beyond Baroque Books will publish Harris’s “SongAgain.”

No RSVPs or tickets are needed. Malibu City Hall is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, CA 90265. For more information, contact Community Services Deputy Director Kristin Riesgo at 310-456-2489, ext. 350 or KRiesgo@malibucity.org.

