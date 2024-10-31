Calendar for the week of Oct. 31

THURS, OCT. 31

PUMPKIN CARVING AND DECORATING CONTEST

Join a fun family event for Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31, at Our Lady of Malibu. Pumpkin contest begins at 8:15 a.m. Judging begins at 9 a.m. The costume parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Medals will be awarded to the first-, second-, and third-place winners in each grade. The grand prize will be awarded for the best pumpkin overall and an ice cream party for the most creative class and the most participation. School dismissal will be at noon.

THURS, OCT. 31

‘SPIRITED’ SAFE AND SANE HALLOWEEN AT OUR LADY OF MALIBU

Enjoy a “Spirited” Safe & Sane Halloween at Our Lady of Malibu on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 6 to 9 p.m.

Music, games, prizes, and more.

Mexican Dinner: Adults – $10.

Children under 12 – $5.

Seniors Citizens – $8.

Kids of all ages welcome!

Costumes encouraged.

3625 Winter Canyon Road (Across from Webster School). (310) 456-2361

FRI, NOV. 1

HARRY BAROSKY MEMORIAL YOUTH COMMISSION THANKSGIVING BASKET DONATION

The Harry Barovsky Memorial Youth Commission will be holding a Thanksgiving Basket Program donation drive benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu on Friday, Nov. 1, to Sunday, Nov. 3. Drop off canned food donation items inside the Malibu Bluffs Park, Michael Landon Center, 24250 Pacific Coast Highway between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Contact SSpiroglou@MalibuCity.org for more information.

SAT, NOV. 2

DISCOVER SCUBA DIVING

If you want to try scuba diving, but you’re not quite ready to take the plunge into a scuba certification course, dive into the PADI® experience with highly trained Malibu Divers PADI® Professionals. Scuba gear will be provided. This program is for ages 10-plus and is located at the Malibu Community Pool. Visit MalibuCity.org/Register for more details. Instructed by Malibu Divers

SUN, NOV. 3

HARVEST OF HOPE CHARITY FUNDRAISER

Wine tasting, catered food, live music with Old Dawgs, New Tricks, silent auction of gifts, dancing and good times! Children’s program! Sunday, Nov. 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. Suggested donation: $50 individuals, $100 families. At 28211 Pacific Coast Highway. For more info, go to www.staidanschurch.org or call (310) 457-7966.

SUN, NOV. 3

NATIVE PLANT GIVEAWAY

The Community Services Department has partnered with the Los Angeles County Fire and Forestry Department to provide free native plants. Transform your garden into a reflection of our local Santa Monica Mountains. Learn how to successfully grow native plants as part of your home garden with a tour of Legacy Park. From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Legacy Park.

TUES, NOV. 5

SEASONAL CRAFTS

Join Community Services staff members each month for a complimentary simple and fun art activity! RSVP is required. November theme is Leaf Jar Candles on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center.

WED, NOV. 6

PUBLIC SAFETY COMMISSION MEETING

The Public Safety Commission meets regularly at 5:00 PM on the first Wednesday of each month in the Mulitpurpose Room at City Hall.

THURS, NOV. 7

OUR LADY OF MALIBU BINGO NIGHT

Join Our Lady of Malibu’s Bingo Night on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. $10 per person, additional cards $1 each. Food, drinks, and sweet treats available for purchase. At OLM Sheridan Hall. For more info, call Lisa Hall at (310) 456-0071, or email Gina Longo at glongo@olmalibuschool.org. Open to the community.

MON, NOV. 11

HONORS VETERANS DAY AT CITY HALL

Mark your calendars for Nov. 11 (11/11) at 11 a.m. at Malibu City Hall. Refreshments will be served, and the event is free. We hope to see you there! Join us for an inspiring moment where you can meet, greet, and hear stories from our beloved veterans. We will also feature entertainment from talented local students, and this year’s special guest and keynote speaker is the patriotic Pat Boone. This year marks a quarter of a century since Malibu began honoring veterans, and our theme is 25th year of saluting the past and inspiring the future! City Hall will also be closed on Monday.

WED, NOV. 13

ORGANICS RECYCLING TRAINING AND KITCHEN CADDY GIVEAWAY

The city is offering a free kitchen collection bin (limit one per household) to encourage the community to participate in its mandatory organics recycling program. To receive a free kitchen caddy, attend this virtual training. The Zoom meeting link is posted at MalibuCity.org/organics.

Each caddy is easy to fill, carry (1.9 gallons), empty, and clean (dishwasher safe). Supplies are limited.

Find out why this is such an important program and how you can help

Learn how to source separate organics to avoid contamination

Discover the difference between organic and yard waste

After the virtual workshop, email Mbuilding@malibucity.org or call (310) 456-2489 ext. 390 to schedule your pickup at City Hall. Then, you will show identification with a Malibu address and proof of attendance (keyword will be provided in the presentation).

For more information about the statewide organic waste and food recovery law, visit MalibuCity.org/organics. Download Waste Management’s Food Waste flyer.

THURS, NOV. 14

SENIOR RESOURCE FAIR

Meet local service providers, and learn about healthy aging at the upcoming Senior Resource Fair on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Information booths will include: medical doctors, health and wellness businesses, community organizations, and senior care providers. All participants will receive a free raffle ticket. Raffle items include gift baskets, discounts from vendors, gift cards, and more.

FRI, NOV. 15

CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK NIGHT HIKE

Discover the magic of Charmlee Wilderness Park after hours. Experience one of Malibu’s best hiking venues and learn about the natural surroundings. Participants should be able to walk on uneven terrain. Hiking boots or sturdy closed-toe shoes are recommended. Bring water and dress in layers. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration required. From 5 to 6 p.m.

SAT. NOV. 16

CAFFINATED VERSE

Hosted by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall. Caffeinated Verse is a monthly poetry workshop that includes featured reader Michael Mark followed by an open mic format. The workshops are open to poets of all levels. On Saturday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library.

SAT, NOV. 16

100-YEAR CELEBRATION FOR MALIBU LAKESIDE

The Malibu Lakeside is having a celebration for its 100-year anniversary with live entertainment, food truck, and wine from local wineries, in addition to local photographers and painters, too. On Saturday, Nov. 16, from 2 to 6 p.m. at 29130 Crags Drive (corner of Seminole and Paiute). This event is open to the public.

SAT, NOV. 23

THE RIPPLE EFFECT POETRY WORKSHOP

When things ripple, they emanate from a center and move outwards. Ripples are an unfolding interaction. Poems “ripple out” from us and join the ripple of existing and yet-to-be-penned poems which creates a dialogue that continuously overlaps. Join us for a generative, poetry writing workshop where we will sit in the “ripple” of each other’s energies, read, and discuss poems to stimulate our imaginations, and write original poems from prompts provided in the workshop on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Malibu City Hall Multipurpose Room. This workshop is for everyone, regardless of ability level. Participants should bring a pen and a notepad! Led by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram@malibufarmersmarket.

WEEDING EVENT AT POINT DUME

Join fellow preservationists the second Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Point Dume Preserve at Birdview and Cliffside Drive to keep the headlands poison-free. Please bring gardening gloves and be prepared to do some hand weeding with some of your wonderful neighbors. Parking is available at Westward Beach.

TOTAL BODY WORKOUT

A comprehensive low-impact strengthening class targeting all the major muscles of the upper and lower body with special attention to form, stabilization, core strength, and balance. Please bring your own hand weights and yoga mats. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The classes are Tuesdays from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. $5 per class. Pre-registration is recommended. At the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes place on Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size 8 needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

SENIOR CHOIR

Learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Every Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu City Hall Senior Center. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano.

SENIOR TECH HELP

Receive one-on-one tech help with your laptop, tablet, or cellphone. Seniors can receive assistance using social media, Google Drive, Skype, Microsoft Word, email, and more. RSVP required. Instructed by Community Services Department staff. Tuesdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Malibu Senior Center.

