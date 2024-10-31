Five Malibu teenagers graduate from Cadet Program for county lifeguards

‘Zuma Crew’ one step closer to becoming county guards, praised for their fortitude

Five dedicated Malibu teenagers have accomplished a significant milestone on their way to becoming LA County lifeguards. Ryder Lippman, Costas Jensen, Billie McGinley, Christine Chung, and Camille Marvin, also known as the“Zuma Crew,” successfully completed the county’s Lifeguard Cadet Program, bringing them closer to becoming full-fledged ocean lifeguards.

Most of the teens began their journeys at Zuma Beach as Junior Lifeguards beginning at the tender age of 9. Now, all under the age of 18, the crew was joined by proud parents and experienced LA County guards applauding their rigorous training to reach this impressive achievement.

This elite group of young athletes was asked by senior guards to train in the Cadet Program at the LA County Lifeguard Operations Section Headquarters in Manhattan Beach. Experienced lifeguards and firefighters trained the teens in essential lifesaving skills. According to parent Steven Lippman, “Their preparation wasn’t just physical. [While] it included intense swimming, running in and out of the waves, ocean rescues, CPR, AED [automated external defibrillator] use, and first aid, in addition, they spent months studying in classrooms and online, mastering the technical and theoretical aspects of lifeguarding.”

In his 41st year as an ocean lifeguard, Craig Rond, one of the cadets’ instructors, commented, “Costes, Ryder, Christine, Billie, and Camille are exceptional kids. We expect a great deal of leadership and responsibility from our cadets and each of them performed with amazing success. They are not only outstanding cadets, but are on their way to becoming fantastic first responders and lifesavers. We couldn’t be more proud and thankful for their service, commitment and passion for the ocean and saving lives. They stand in the top 1 percent of junior lifeguards that have come through the program over the decades and are going to be valuable ocean lifeguards in their own right.”

For instructor Greg Bonann, who just completed his 54th year as a recurrent LA County ocean lifeguard, the Zuma Crew represents the future of ocean safety.

“These kids will probably be wearing red next year,” Bonann said, referring to the official lifeguard uniform that hehelped make famous as a creator and producer of the hit television show “Baywatch.” “[The Cadet Program is] a wonderful program. Being a lifeguard is a great job, and they’re a focused bunch of kids.”

This comprehensive program, both hands-on and academic, prepared the teens to handle emergencies in the water and on land, giving them the skills and confidence needed to save lives. The Zuma Crew didn’t just participate — they excelled. Competing in multiple Taplin competitions throughout the year, they dominated, winning every event. Balancing school, athletics, and this demanding cadet training wasn’t easy, but their passion for ocean safety and helping others pushed them to achieve excellence.

“They were learning everything that had to do with saving a life, at a pretty intense level,” Lippman explained. “The teens accompanied lifeguards in their towers and made real ocean rescues as well. If one of them had to use a defibrillator, they could save your life. The teens were trained to stop bleeding, stitch up wounds, CPR and all aspects of lifeguard training.”

Balancing school, athletics, and the demanding cadet training was no easy task, but their commitment to becoming lifeguards kept them focused. Their dedication paid off, not just in the form of lifeguard certification, but also in practical experience. The Cadet Program provided them with real-world training in emergencies, offering them the chance to save lives while still under the mentorship of senior lifeguards.

The Zuma Crew’s rigorous preparation also sets them apart for future lifeguard job opportunities. As Lippman pointed out, the cadets’ background as junior lifeguards and Cadet Program graduates makes them top candidates for positions with the LA County and state lifeguard organizations. Ryder Lippman, for instance, has already tried out for a state lifeguard position in Ventura, successfully passing the daunting 1,000-meter swim and run-swim-run challenge, competing against grown men and women.

Bonnann concluded, “They all serve and give something back to the community and there’s no more tangible way at their age than to be able to dedicate yourself to helping others and maybe even save their lives.”

