BOO-Bash Halloween Carnival Spooktacular kicks off the spooky season in Malibu

The sun shined through the clouds on Friday afternoon as the annual Bu Bash Halloween Carnival Spooktacular kicked off this Halloween season at Malibu Bluffs Park.

Hosted by the City of Malibu’s Community Services Department, kids enjoyed dozens of carnival games, bounce houses, arts and crafts from the Malibu Library, photo booths, and delicious food from D’Amores Pizza and ice cream from Creamy Boys Ice Cream.

The popular catwalk stage gave the kids the opportunity to show off their costumes and pose for a photo. Kids were dressed up as princesses, astronauts, superheroes, and even monsters. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

This year, the event reached capacity within an hour of opening, but participants were still able to join the fun with the carnival games and bounce houses.

The Community Service Department hosts seasonal events every year, and this one is every Malibu’s favorite.

Malibu local Joey Amini brought his family to the Halloween event at Malibu Bluffs Park. Amini said his daughter Sienna dressed up as Evie from Disney’s “Descendants.”

“It’s a great pleasure to be at the Bu Bash; it’s a wonderful community, family event where you know everyone, it’s just very special,” Amini said. “With the carnival games and bounce houses and everyone dressed up and, of course, the costume catwalk.”

Amini said they’ll be “treating” at the Colony for Halloween.

Community Service staff were helping kids with the games and awarding them with festive treats.

Recreation Coordinator Amanda Rigali said there were 192 participants at Bu Bash last week.

“Community Services would like to thank Magic Jump, D’Amores, Creamy Boys, Patrick from 317 Studios, the Face Paintery, the Malibu Library, and volunteers for helping make the Bu Bash Carnival a success!” Rigali said.

The celebrations didn’t end there. The Malibu Pier had a pumpkin carving event on the Pier, and The Malibu Farmers Market held a festive event and passed out treats to visitors wearing costumes.

On Halloween, Our Lady of Malibu will be holding a pumpkin carving contest and costume parade on Thursday morning. Grand prizes will be awarded for the best pumpkin overall, and an ice cream party will be held for the most creative class and the most participation. They will also have a “Spirited” Safe & Sane Halloween later that evening.

Santa Monica College Malibu Campus will also be hosting a spooky pop-up on Oct. 31. Enjoy coffee, tea, cocoa, and some trick and treats! From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. costumes are encouraged!

Also, don’t miss Nights of the Jack at King Gillette Ranch! LA’s leading immersive Halloween experience is back this year for the seventh year. The annual event welcomes over 100,000 people every year, and greater LA area residents, families, and celebrity fans alike are expected to return to King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas for it. To purchase tickets, visit NightsOfTheJack.com, and the 30-plus day experience kicked off Sept. 27, and runs through this weekend Nov. 2.

