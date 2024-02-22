Calendar for the week of Feb. 22

THURS, FEB. 22

SENIOR EXCURSION: REDONDO BEACH WHALE WATCHING

Malibu Senior Center staff will lead participants on an exciting day trip to a variety of locations throughout Los Angeles County. The bus will pick up participants at Malibu Bluffs Park at 8:30 a.m. and will be dropped back off at Malibu Bluffs Park by 4:30 p.m. Please wear comfortable clothes and shoes, bring a water bottle, and snacks. Fee is $40. For more information, email malibuseniorcenter@malibucity.org.

FRI, FEB. 23

BIRD WATCHING AND WALK TO MALIBU LAGOON

Elevate your morning with a sensory journey with a nourishing herbal elixir, expertly curated by Courtney Jean — chef, regenerative farmer, and yogi. Immerse yourself in the wisdom of sacred herbs as Courtney guides you through a mindful sipping practice.

Following this, join Dr. Andy Kleinhesselink, distinguished restoration ecologist and managing director of Sage Hill at UCLA, on a captivating bird walk to the Malibu Lagoon on Friday, Feb. 23, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Marvel at the wonders of avian life, surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of nature. This is not just a morning routine; it’s a transformative adventure into the realms of taste, knowledge, and the natural world.

SOLO EXHIBIT AT THE MALIBU BUNGALOWS

The Malibu Bungalows, in coordination with Teen Cancer America, invites the community for a solo exhibit with artist Shogher Baghdoud-Tilkian on Saturday, Feb. 24, and Sunday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Baghdoud-Tilkian was born in the traditional Armenian community of Kessab, Syria. Her happiest childhood memory was when her father gave her an easel and paint for her junior high graduation. As a distinctive artist, she has developed a unique art form using only flower petals to create highly detailed collages of her artistic impressions. As a new member of the Malibu Art Association, Shogher hopes to give and receive inspiration from the beauty and creativity of the Malibu art community. Shogher also tells her life stories through her stunning mosaics made from recycled elements which allows her to apply architectural concepts in her creation of three-dimensional expressions. Many of these will be on display at the exhibition. Shogher is the owner of ThingsUnique Art Gallery in Burbank where she teaches and sells art, furnishings, jewelry, and more.

SAT, FEB. 24

THE RIPPLE EFFECT: A GENERATIVE POETRY WORKSHOP

When things ripple, they emanate from a center and move outwards. Ripples are an unfolding interaction. In terms of poetry, poems “ripple out” from us and join the ripple of existing and yet-to-be-penned poems, which creates a dialogue that continuously overlaps. Join us for a generative, poetry-writing workshop where we will sit in the “ripple” of each other’s energies, read, and discuss poems to stimulate our imaginations, and write original poems from prompts provided in the workshop. This workshop is for everyone, regardless of ability level. Participants should bring a pen and a notepad! Led by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall. On Saturday, Feb. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m.

SAT, FEB. 24 AND 25

TOPANGA ACTORS COMPANY AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Join the Malibu Library for another great presentation by the amazing Topanga Actors Company on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 24 and 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Malibu Library meeting room. The performance is for adults. In 1945, six top German nuclear scientists find themselves interned in an English country house owned by the British Secret Service. Unbeknownst to them, the house is bugged and their conversations are being recorded. Katherine Moar’s fascinating new play eavesdrops as the men bicker, play board games, and worry about their individual futures. Then comes the inconceivable news that the Americans have succeeded in building an atomic bomb.

MON, FEB. 26

MALIBU CITY COUNCIL MEETING

The Malibu City Council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of every month at the City Hall Chambers at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.malibucity.org/video and via Zoom Webinar.

TUES, FEB. 27

MALIBU ARTS COMMISSION MEETING

The Malibu Arts Commission regular meeting will take place at Malibu City Hall’s Multipurpose Room on Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 9 to 11 a.m.

PARENT AND ME MUSIC CLASS WITH LOCAL MUSIC TEACHER SIERRA DRUMMOND AT THIRD SPACE

Sing, dance, learn, and play with local music teacher Sierra Drummond. Little ones will shake, drum, sing, and dance during this 45-minute Parent and Me music class. No instruments needed — we will provide shakers and little ones will use Stapelstein elements to drum on. On Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Cost: Single class: $25 per child/$40 for two siblings. Three-class series: $70 per child/$210 for two siblings. No refunds, returns, or exchanges.

WED, FEB. 28

PUBLIC WORKS COMMISSION MEETING

The Public Works Commission meeting will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. For more information, email Brandie Ayala at bayala@malibucity.org.

SAT, MAR. 2

67TH ANNUAL MALIBU LITTLE LEAGUE OPENING DAY CEREMONY

The Malibu Little League 2024 spring season will start with a kickoff parade on March 2 at 8 a.m. at the Malibu Country Mart. It will be followed by the Opening Day ceremony on the Majors field at the Malibu Bluffs Park at 9:30 a.m. The revived MLL parade starts at the Malibu Country Mart (PCH and Cross Creek Road), where decorated floats will assemble. The parade will proceed to Cross Creek through Civic Center Way to the Webster/OLM parking lot, where kids will be picked up at 8:45 a.m. The parade is followed by the Opening Day ceremony at the Malibu Bluffs Park at 9:30 a.m. The MLL Opening Day will be filled with inaugural events, family fun, and, of course, baseball and softball.

MALIBU CHAPTER DAR PRESENTS ‘THE LIFE AND TIMES OF JUNE AOCHI BERK’

Malibu Chapter DAR will host a presentation at the Malibu United Methodist Church, 30128 Morning View Drive, Malibu, on Saturday, March 2, at 11 am. The attendees are invited to join our chapter for a hosted lunch following the presentation. The presentation, lunch, and parking are free and open to all.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns this Sunday 2/25 from 9am-2pm to the Library Plaza, located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the Library. For updates follow up on instagram @malibufarmersmarket.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

WELLNESS WORKSHOPS

Learn ways to help release tension and stress, balance energy in the body, and promote a sense of well-being. Leave each workshop with restored inner harmony and receive the healing benefits of community connection. Instructed by The Mindry, TheMindry.com. The first workshop is Yin Yoga and Group Meditation on Jan. 20 at 9:30 a.m. Ages 18 and over. Followed by a Restorative Soundback at 2:30 p.m. for ages 55 and over. The third workshop is Breathwork and Stress Management on Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. for ages 12 through 17. Pre-register at malibucity.org/register.

