UPDATE: 2 southbound, 1 northbound lanes of PCH are OPEN Latigo-Corral in Malibu. Caltrans continues working to clear PCH lanes and check slope & lanes for safety. Malibu Cyn remains CLOSED. County Public Works continues working on Malibu Cyn. SMMUSD schools in Malibu are CLOSED. Go slow, watch for workers & vehicles. Expect mud & rocks on all roads in Malibu.

⚠️MALIBU CYN UPDATE⚠️



While most of the rockslide debris has been cleared, Malibu Cyn Road will remain closed overnight between Piuma and PCH until a geology assessment takes place Thursday morning. Continue to avoid the area. @LACoPublicWorks @LHSLASD @CityMalibu pic.twitter.com/kI7QKn6bAf — CHP – West Valley (@CHPWestValley) February 22, 2024

