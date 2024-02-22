Another speeding accident on Pacific Coast Highway

A young man appearing to be in his 20s was arrested Thursday afternoon for reckless driving on Pacific Coast Highway. The man driving a white Porsche was said by deputies on scene to be going 80-plus, well over the 55-mph speed limit on PCH north of Trancas Cyn.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officers from the Lost Hills/Malibu station got the call about the wreck at 3 p.m. Thursday and found the Porsche totaled with the driver inside. He was arrested for reckless driving and taken to jail.

Sgt. Christopher Soderlund said it appeared the young driver was speeding and hit a wet patch of roadway causing him to lose control of the sportscar. The Porsche then hit a white Ford pickup truck causing more damage. Luckily no one appeared injured on scene. Soderlundsaid, “We have zero tolerance for speeding.”

Photo courtesy LASD Photo courtesy LASD

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...