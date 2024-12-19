Calendar for the week of Dec. 19

SAT, DEC. 21

SANTA IS COMING TO TOWN AT TRANCAS COUNTRY MARKET

Meet Santa Claus himself and enjoy hot cocoa at Trancas from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.

TUES, DEC. 24

CHRISTMAS EVE AT POINT DUME

Join the Point Dume Community on Christmas Eve for their annual Santa Sleigh. At 4:15 p.m., Santa Claus will be coming to town. The reindeer will pull Santa’s Sleigh and will be making eight stops along the way. He’ll bring holiday cheer for all the girls and boys. The jingle of bells means he’s nearby, so come out quick before he goes by! A map of the route, stops, and photos are available on Instagram @pointdumesantasleigh.

FRI, JAN. 10

STUDENT ART EXHIBIT ARTWORK SUBMISSION DEADLINE

Origins — the point or place where something begins or arises. The 2025 Student Art Exhibit provides an opportunity for young artists to reflect on growth from past beginnings while also looking ahead towards future opportunities. Artists must submit an online application by Jan. 10, 2025, at 11 p.m. Accepted mediums include collages, digital art, drawings, paintings, pastels, photography, and sculptures. The opening reception is on Jan. 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Malibu City Gallery. Grades TK-12.

SAT, JAN. 11

WEST BASIN RAIN BARREL DISTRIBUTION

West Basin Municipal Water District Rain Barrel Program offers up to two free, 50-gallon rain barrels, valued at $80 each. Rain barrels reduce stormwater runoff by collecting and reusing rainwater which can help residents save water and money. This is a drive-thru event, so participants are strongly encouraged to remain in their vehicles and provide enough space in their vehicles to accommodate the rain barrel(s) prior to the event.

Participants must register prior to the event date to qualify for up to two free 50-gallon rain barrels. This is a first-come-first-serve event.

For eligibility requirements, restrictions, and event registration, visit westbasin.org/rainbarrels.

MON, JAN. 13

REGULAR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

The Malibu City Council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of every month at the Malibu City Hall Council Chambers/Malibu Civic Theater at 5:30 p.m.

MON, JAN. 13

MUSICAL THEATER: ‘FROZEN KIDS’

Join The City of Malibu for “Frozen Kids,” a live musical production. Participants will be involved in every stage of the production, from acting, singing, and dancing to creating props, sets, and costumes, culminating in a live performance for family and friends. Instructed by Off Broadway Kids, the show is for ages 6-11. Classes run on Mondays and Saturdays, though there will be no class Jan. 20, Feb. 15, and Feb. 17.

Register online. Cost $650. Contact Sebastian Spiroglou, recreation coordinator, for more information at SSpiroglou@malibucity.org.

SAT, JAN. 18

CAFFEINATED VERSE: OPEN MIC POETRY WITH FEATURED READER LYNNE THOMPSON

Hosted by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall, Caffeinated Verse is a monthly poetry workshop that includes featured reader Lynne Thompson, followed by an open mic format. The workshops are open to poets of all levels. On Jan, 28 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

WED, JAN. 22

PUBLIC WORKS COMMISSION MEETING

The next Public Works Commission meeting is on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall in the Multipurpose Room.

FRI, JAN. 24

HARRY BAROVSKY MEMORIAL YOUTH COMMISSION DONATION DRIVE

The Harry Barovsky Memorial Youth Commission will be holding a Donation Drive benefitting the Agoura Hills Animal Care Center, on Friday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 26. Drop off new and lightly used blankets and towels donation items inside the Malibu Bluffs Park, Michael Landon Center, 24250 Pacific Coast Highway between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Contact SSpiroglou@MalibuCity.org or go to www.malibucity.org/178/Harry-Barovsky-Memorial-Youth-Commissionfor more information.

ONGOING

CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING

Free Christmas tree recycling is offered to the community from Friday, Dec. 27, through Sunday, Jan. 12, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 23575 Civic Center Way (Chili Cook-off lot). Collected trees will be recycled into mulch.

Note: Closed Dec. 30 to Jan. 1 in Observance of the New Year’s holiday.

Please remove the following items from trees prior to recycling:

Water containers

Metal stands

Ornaments

Tinsel

Lights

For curbside recycling, cut the tree to fit in your green waste bin. Remove all decorations, especially metal.

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market takes place on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the Library Plaza located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram@malibufarmersmarket.

WEEDING EVENT AT POINT DUME

Join fellow preservationists the second Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Point Dume Preserve at Birdview and Cliffside Drive to keep the headlands poison-free. Please bring gardening gloves and be prepared to do some hand weeding with some of your wonderful neighbors. Parking is available at Westward Beach.

TOTAL BODY WORKOUT

A comprehensive low-impact strengthening class targeting all the major muscles of the upper and lower body with special attention to form, stabilization, core strength, and balance. Please bring your own hand weights and yoga mats. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The classes are Tuesdays from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Cost is $5 per class. Pre-registration is recommended. At the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes place on Mondays and Fridays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size 8 needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. Cost is $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

SENIOR CHOIR

Learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Every Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu City Hall Senior Center. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano.

SENIOR TECH HELP

Receive one-on-one tech help with your laptop, tablet, or cellphone. Seniors can receive assistance using social media, Google Drive, Skype, Microsoft Word, email, and more. RSVP required. Instructed by Community Services Department staff. Tuesdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Malibu Senior Center.

