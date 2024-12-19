Malibu businesses bouncing back from Franklin Fire

Malibuites and local businesses quickly bounce back after Franklin Fire to share a joyous holiday season

Even as Sikorsky S-64 Skycranes, heavy-lift helicopters, flew in and quickly hovered above the pond at Pepperdine to quickly reload with water to make more drops over the seemingly countless hotspots that continue to challenge first responders in the canyons and in parts of town, Malibu businesses slowly resumed business.

On Dec. 14, Tramonto’s opened to provide first responders with much-needed meals, helping to fuel their energy as they battled the fires. Other eateries also began operating again.

“We re-opened on Saturday, Dec. 14, and we have operated during our regular hours and we’ve been offering free meals to first responders,” said Scott Richter, owner of Scott’s Malibu Kitchen. “Indeed, we have two Cal Fire officials eating here now.”

Reflecting on his reopening efforts, Richter added, “It was challenging and we are so thankful that all are safe — we all have to be resilient in our own ways and we’re here to feed locals and to take care of our own team.”

The Malibu Farmers Market was held this past Sunday with a few vendors and boutique businesses. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. A banner that reads 'Malibu is grateful to it's heroes!' fly's over Zuma Beach at the Incident Command Center in Malibu. The banner was held by an anonymous donor who wanted to thank our first responders during the Franklin Fire. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

The restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Richter invites locals to stop by and he notes that his team is taking orders for take-out food for the holidays.

This was, of course, Richter’s first experience closing his business during a wildfire in Malibu — he opened Scott’s Malibu Kitchen just this year. However, he sounds just like a seasoned local as he discusses his resolve to carry on his operations.

“I’m not going anywhere and am going to carry on our business,” he said. “My restaurant would have to burn down to stop me and my team!”

Across the parking lot, Red Ladder Gallery was open, beckoning passersby to come in and relax for a moment by enjoying some exhibited art.

“IT’S ABOUT TO GET SO MUCH BETTER!” one of proprietor Eamon Harrington’s large format paintings optimistically proclaimed, warmly embracing customers.

Harrington notes that at the bottom of the painting lies the secret sauce that is needed for the community to recover from yet another fire. “One simple word says it all: ‘Together!’ Malibu will work together to get our town back up and running.”

“It has always been my mission at Red Ladder Gallery to provide a community gathering space that promotes artistic endeavors of all types,” Harrington said. “Now — especially in the days leading up to the holidays in the wake of the Franklin Fire, I hope the gallery can provide a bit of inspiration and normalcy.”

Soon, The Malibu Times was off to Point Dume, trying to secure the best position to view a plane flying over the staging area on Zuma Beach where a myriad of fire battalions and other agencies responding to the fire have coordinated efforts to fight the fire in a unified way.

One could hear flight N45143 before he could see it. Then, a banner dragged by the plane came into view, communally expressing thanks to all the first responders.

“Malibu is grateful to its heroes!” The banner proclaimed.

As residents conferred with one another on social media, sharing news about the continuing efforts to extinguish all hot spots and trying to figure out what grocery stores and other businesses had reopened, many of them resorted to using humor as a tool for their coping with the stress.

One such posting exemplifies Malibu’s good humor during disasters.

“Does anybody know why the fire is referred to as the Franklin Fire? Shouldn’t it be the Francisco Fire because our fires are named after the closest geographical feature, street, mountain, trail or canyon and the nearest private road where the source of the fire began is Francisco Ranch Road?” one person queried, quickly garnering statements of concurrence online.

Responding with a wonderful retort, local Steve Woods posted, “Yeah – the nearest private road would be Francisco Ranch Road — but the Rindge Dam is even closer to the ignition point — we should be calling it the damn fire.”

Damn straight!

Such statements exemplify that the community’s ability to find humor in the face of disaster always has — and, no doubt will in the future — be integral to locals’ ability to pivot quickly after a fire, keep some semblance of a sense of humor and to quickly resume operating businesses as usual.

On Saturday, Malibu residents were able to get free food from Growing Hope Gardens at Malibu Bluffs Park. The food was donated by various sources including Whole Foods and Food Cycle LA.

Growing Hope Gardens Founder Carolyn Day was at the tables providing food to residents.

“We donated a ton of produce, proteins, breads and pastries and we have about half a ton left and we’ll be back with a fresh donation on Thursday at Malibu Bluffs Park,” Day said.

On Sunday morning, vendors and shoppers headed out to the Malibu Farmers Market for their weekly fresh produce, juices, and pastries.

“The Malibu Farmers Market and the community are one — always coming together, even in the hardest times. During these fires, it remains a beacon of hope, beauty, and resilience for us all.” #malibustrong #malibufarmersmarketstrong

The Malibu Times Samantha Bravo and Benjamin Hanson contributed to this report.

