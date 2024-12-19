Sheriffs respond to fire and arson suspect on PCH Wednesday night

Traffic was at a standstill on Pacific Coast Highway Wednesday evening when Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fire and arson suspect holed up in a building at the 22800 block of Malibu’s main artery. Traffic was backed up for a mile in both directions approaching the scene at 22809 PCH where at least a dozen patrol cars were on scene. Many in the backup were returning home after attending a community post Franklin Fire information gathering meeting at City Hall.

Sgt. Christopher Soderlund who attended the meeting was one of the first deputies on scene. He confirmed a male transient vandalized a parked car on PCH and set a pile of leaves on fire at 22809 PCH. The suspect went into the vacant building/parking garage. Deputies arrived immediately after and set up a containment of the building. Deputies used the PA system on a patrol car to talk to the suspect to try and have him surrender. After a short time, the suspect walked out and surrendered peacefully. He was arrested for felony vandalism and arson. Traffic was opened again at 9:30.

