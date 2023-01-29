Calendar for the last week of January

TUES, JAN. 31

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES: DR. DOUGLAS MCCAULEY

The Malibu Library Speaker Series will feature Dr. Douglas McCauley on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. at the Malibu Library. McCauley, a professor at UC Santa Barbara, will provide a brief history of human use of our seas and share a view of what the future may bring for our oceans.

THURS, FEB. 9

PARK TALES

Story time at Malibu Bluffs Park is from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories narrated by the Malibu Library children’s librarian, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack. This month’s theme will be “Let’s Go Fly a Kite.”

THURS, FEB. 9

LECTURE: DMV, SENIORS, AND SAFETY

Join Tressa Thompson, driver safety manager from the Department of Motor Vehicles, to learn new information about the driver’s license renewal process, the REAL ID, how to get an identification card, and disabled placards do’s and don’ts. Tressa will finish the lecture with a question-and-answer session. This event will take place at the Malibu Senior Center on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. RSVP required; contact the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489 Ext. 357 or by email at MalibuSeniorCenter@MalibuCity.org

SAT, FEB. 11

MALIBU PACIFIC CHURCH FATHER-DAUGHTER VALENTINE’S DANCE

Registration for the Malibu Pacific Church Father-Daughter Valentine’s Dance is open. This event has sold out weeks in advance in past years and organizers want to make sure that people can get their tickets. A fun-filled evening is planned for all ages with face-painting, creating crafts, playing games, eating amazing food, and, of course, dancing. The night promises to create memories for a lifetime! To register visit, malibupacific.church. Contact: Info@malibupacific.church.

SAT, FEB. 11

VALENTINE’S DAY HIKE

Love is in the air and on the trails. Learn about the love lives of chaparral flora and fauna and enjoy a morning hike in the romantic Santa Monica Mountains. Come as a couple or on your own! Special valentines will be provided to give to a loved one or a new friend you meet on the trail. Participants should feel comfortable walking on uneven terrain. Registration required. To register visit: parksrecreation.ci.malibu.ca.us.

SAT, FEB. 11

VALENTINE’S DAY SEWING WORKSHOP

Children and adults will tap into creativity, exploration, and imagination in this hands-on machine sewing workshop. The instructor will give students a basic format for sewing projects and provide step-by-step instructions and encouragement for all levels. All fabrics and materials provided. Students will receive a sewing grab bag at the close of the class series to inspire continued sewing at home. If students have machines, they can bring them along to build confidence to sew with them. All supplies and sewing machines are provided, and each participant will go home with a unique piece to share with friends and family. Adults must accompany children under 12. Instructed by Create Studio.

TUES, FEB. 14

TECH HELP

Bring technology questions and receive one-on-one instruction for laptops, tablets, cellphones, or smartphones. This event will take place at the Malibu Senior Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 9 to 10 a.m. RSVP is required by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

THURS, FEB. 16

LECTURE: DMV, SENIORS, AND SAFETY

February is American Heart Month! Throughout the month, people are encouraged to focus on their cardiovascular health. Join Jamie Hilbert, a nurse practitioner from the Malibu Medical Group, to learn strategies to improve your blood pressure, heart health, diet, and exercise habits. This event will take place at the Malibu Senior Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. RSVP required, contact the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489 Ext. 357 or by email at MalibuSeniorCenter@MalibuCity.org

THURS, FEB. 16

THEATER THURSDAY

Visit the Malibu Senior Center on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. to enjoy a complimentary movie and popcorn. The movie is “Ticket to Paradise” (PG-13); George Clooney and Julia Roberts team up as exes who find themselves on a shared mission: to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

SAT, FEB. 18

E-WASTE COLLECTION

Properly dispose of certain types of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. Maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip.

Accepted materials list:

Paint (water-based only)

Used motor oil

Anti-freeze

Automotive and household batteries

Compact fluorescent bulbs (unbroken)

Electronics

The city schedules its events on the third Saturday in February, April, June, August, and October. Rain cancels event.

Visit www.888CleanLA.com for information about the County’s HHW events.

SAT, FEB. 18

THE WRITE TIME

Join Dorothy Randall Gray on Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library to explore various forms of poetry and writing approaches, which will inspire new works. Participants should bring writing materials, ideas, and creativity to the workshops.

ONGOING

JOHNNY CASH: AT FOLSOM AND SAN QUENTIN EXHIBIT AT PEPPERDINE

The symposium “Faith, Reconciliation, and Flourishing: A Symposium on Prison Reform” is part of a Grammy Museum-sponsored exhibit on “Johnny Cash: At Folsom and San Quentin,” featuring photographs by Jim Marshall. The 23 photographs are of Cash’s legendary prison concerts in 1968 and 1969. The photographs will be on display at the Payson Library Exhibit Gallery on the Malibu campus through April 9.

EMBELLISHMENT WORKSHOPS

Get your creative juices flowing! In this class, you will design, paint, and embellish a variety of unique crafts. All supplies are included. Each participant will go home with a piece to share with friends and family.

Adults must accompany children under 12. Instructed by Craft Bar at Malibu Bluffs Park. (Valentine’s Day) Tote Bags – Feb. 7. (Daylight Savings) Clocks – March 7 from 6 to 7 p.m. $25 per workshop. For more information, visit malibucity.org.

BALLET

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

BROADWAY JAZZ DANCE

Enter stage right to the senior center’s new dance program. The class will consist of jazz warm-ups and stretches, followed by routines. Every dance taught will be straight from a Broadway musical. Instructed by Ann Monahan. Class is Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. No experience is necessary. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The program is held on Tuesdays from 11:30am-12:30pm at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

PILATES

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at the Malibu Senior Center. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/SeniorCenter.

MAT YOGA

Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Bring your own yoga mat. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Tuesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 1-2pm. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

RELAX THROUGH COLORING

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano. $5 per class.

KNITTING

Knitting with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required. Please bring your own size eight needles and one skein of yarn.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...