Malibu Pacific Church Father-Daughter Dance Registration now open

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
Registration for the Malibu Pacific Church Father-Daughter Valentine’s Dance is open. This event has sold out weeks in advance in past years and organizers want to make sure that people can get their tickets. A fun-filled evening is planned for all ages with face-painting, creating crafts, playing games, eating amazing food, and, of course, dancing. The night promises to create memories for a lifetime!

“What better way to serve our community by creating an environment where dads can celebrate with their daughters how BeYOUtiful they are,” said Paster Andy.

To register visit, malibupacific.church. Contact: Info@malibupacific.church. 

Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

×