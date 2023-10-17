BREAKING: Four killed in violent multi-car crash near Carbon Beach

By
Samantha Bravo
-
0
1987

Four people died after a violent multi-car crash in Malibu, reported by KCAL News.

The collision happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the Pacific Coast Highway near Carbon Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to report, bodies were visible at the scene and preliminary reports indicated up to four people may have been killed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. This is a developing story.

Update on 10:30 p.m. Carbon Canyon Road to Las Flores is currently closed both directions. According to the sheriffs, the highway will reopen tomorrow morning while the scene is under investigation.

22063967 78C4 4524 A1DF B1E0C7C82975
2657C589 574D 4EFE 8072 5061BA1452F6
0647A93D 2EFD 4FF6 BE5E A9CD61C71E1F
B518A113 2650 4FB4 852F 63591C8D1B0C
391473C0 CB45 4500 BBDF E65AEC31E5B2
Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT