BREAKING: Four killed in violent multi-car crash near Carbon Beach

Four people died after a violent multi-car crash in Malibu, reported by KCAL News.

The collision happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the Pacific Coast Highway near Carbon Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to report, bodies were visible at the scene and preliminary reports indicated up to four people may have been killed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. This is a developing story.

Update on 10:30 p.m. Carbon Canyon Road to Las Flores is currently closed both directions. According to the sheriffs, the highway will reopen tomorrow morning while the scene is under investigation.

Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT

