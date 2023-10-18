Malibu Middle and High School Campus Specific Plan hearing set for Oct. 23

The City Council held a first reading and public hearing on the California Coastal Commission’s (CCC) modifications to the Malibu Middle and High School Campus Specific Plan at its October 9 Council meeting. A second reading of the Ordinance will be held on October 23. Once the CCC’s Executive Director reports the council’s approval, the Specific Plan will be certified. For CCC meeting information, visit the website. For more information about the project, visit the project webpage at https://www.malibucity.org/397/Malibu-Middle-High-School-Improvements

