24th Annual Veteran’s Day Public Ceremony to take place at City Hall

“The hard-working Committee Members Organizing The 24th Annual Veteran’s Day Public Ceremony that is themed for this year as Legacy of Generations in Service. Mark your calendars for November 11th at 11 a.m. at Malibu City Hall. We are looking for speakers to participate in this special event. Please contact Ani Dermenjian at (310) 738-0499 for more details.”

Photo Credit: Joseph Bowman, Pepperdine Seaver College student

Pictured here from left to right are Margaret Hauptman, Sophie Kidian, Ani Dermenjian, Heidi Bernard, and Don Maclay.

Not pictured: Leah Johnson, KJ Margolis, John Payne, and Dan Stark.

Photo Credit Joseph Bowman, Pepperdine Seaver College student

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...