The deceased body found inside the barrel at Malibu Lagoon Monday morning was identified as 32-year-old Javonnta Murphy, according to The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. Murphy was a singer/songwriter in Los Angeles.

Detectives are continuing to search the area for clues, witnesses and surveillance footage that may aid them in the investigation. No further information about Murphy has been released.

Judy Abel also contributed to this report.

