City maintenance crews will be repairing the asphalt roadway on Malibu Cyn to Seaver Dr. from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The closure will impact various travel lanes and include traffic control.



The southbound left turn lane towards Civic Center Way, southbound right turn lane towards Seaver Dr, & northbound #1 lane on both sides of intersection, will be closed.

Watch for workers and drive with caution. Don’t change lanes unnecessarily. Avoid using mobile phones while driving in work zones

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...