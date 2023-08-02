Man drowns at Malibu Creek State Park Sunday afternoon

A man drowned at Malibu Creek State Park on Sunday afternoon, July 30, just after 5 p.m. State Parks peace officers were called to the popular Rock Pool by swimmers who reported the man had “gone under” and didn’t resurface. First responders on scene were able to drag the victim to the water’s edge to attempt resuscitation that was unsuccessful. It is not known whether the victim jumped from the cliffs surrounding the popular swimming hole.

Just two weeks ago, Malibu Search and Rescue responded to a female jumper who suffered an open ankle fracture after jumping into the pool. MSAR said at the time of that rescue, the temperature was hovering at 95 percent, and the pool was teeming with visitors trying to cool off and a few thrill seekers who jump from the rocks. Authorities advise against jumping and diving into the Rock Pool. Sunday’s victim is described as a 30-year-old man. His name and place of residence have been withheld until his family receives notification.

