BREAKING: Body found inside a 55-gallon drum barrel at Malibu Lagoon



On Monday morning, lifeguards at Malibu Lagoon discovered a body inside a 55-gallon drum that was floating in the ocean, according to reports. It was unclear how long the container and the body had been in the water.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident and has not yet released information about the person’s identity.

The homicide bureau arrived to the scene around 1:50 p.m.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the discovery of a body inside a 55-gallon drum in Malibu Lagoon Monday morning. The LA County coroner just arrived as of 1:50 p.m. this is a developing story. pic.twitter.com/3Jwc485Roh — The Malibu Times (@TheMalibuTimes) July 31, 2023

‘Do not Enter’ signs were placed around the scene. Malibu Lagoon is still open, surfers are still able to surf at Malibu Lagoon and Surfrider Beach.

This is a developing story.

