At 7 a.m. this morning, the body of an elderly male, around 70-years-old, was found at Zuma Beach by an LA County Beaches and Harbor maintenance employee. The individual was found with a head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Malibu/Lost Hills Sgt. Chris Soderlund, the medical examiner said the incident was a natural death. No evidence of foul play we’re found. Soderlund said the person appeared to be a homeless individual.

Photo was a screenshot of a video from the incident.

