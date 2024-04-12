The following incidents were reported between March 10 to March 12

3/10

Vandalism

A vehicle parked near Cross Creek Road was broken into and vandalized. The victim said the damage was estimated to cost $3,000 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

3/11

Vandalism

A vehicle park near Carbon Canyon Road was broken into, and the windows were shattered. The victim heard her alarm go on at night and when they went to turn off the alarm, the victim found a hammer that did not belong to her on the passenger seat. The victim believes the suspect used a hammer to break into her vehicle. There are no security cameras available near her residence, but said the neighbors across the street may have security footage of the incident.

3/11

Grand Theft

A vehicle parked near Cross Creek Road was broken into, and a wallet and iPhone were stolen. The victim noticed the dents on the door prior to returning to the vehicle. The damage was estimated to cost $1,000 to repair.

3/12

Burglary

An estimated $3,800 worth of merchandise was stolen from Malibu Brewing Company. The victim said the suspect entered through the locker room and was seen taking items from their merchandise shelf. The suspect was described as a male, wearing tan shorts and black shoes. The security footage was submitted for evidence.

3/12

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked on Winding Way was broken into, and an estimated $2,850 worth of belongings were stolen. The victim made sure their vehicle was locked before going hiking, but upon return, she noticed the front passenger window was shattered and their belongings were taken. The window was estimated to cost $800 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

