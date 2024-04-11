Calendar for the week of 4/11



THURS, APRIL 11

SILVER FOX WALK

Each month, staff will guide participants on a walk through one of Malibu’s parks or hiking trails. This will be a beginner’s-level walk. RSVP required. Instructed by Community Services Department staff. This month’s walk is at Malibu Bluffs Park from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the next one is May 9 at Solstice Canyon Road. For more info, visit malibucity.org/calendar.

THURS, APRIL 11

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES AT PEPPERDINE: LA TIMES REPORTER ROSANNA XIA

The City of Malibu, Pepperdine University, and LA County Library are partnering to host a special Earth Month Malibu Library Speaker Series on April 11 featuring Los Angeles Times environmental reporter Rosanna Xia, discussing how environmental journalists are writing about climate change. Xia will discuss lessons learned on how to turn complex issues into memorable and deeply felt stories. She will also introduce her new book, “California Against the Sea,” and share insights from her award-winning reporting on sea level rise. On Thursday, April 11, at 7 p.m. at Pepperdine’s Elkins Auditorium at Pepperdine University. (enter Seaver Drive at Malibu Canyon Road). An RSVP is not required to attend this free event. For parking information, call the Malibu Library at (310) 456-6438.

APRIL 13 AND 14

MALIBU ART ASSOCIATION SPRING FLING ART SHOW

The Malibu Art Association Spring Fling Art Show will take place on April 13 and 14 at 3728 Cross Creek Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy music, food, drinks, and of course, art. This is in conjunction with and sponsored by Surf Canyon. For more information, visit www.surfcanyon.co/.

THURS, APRIL 17

SEMINAR AT TRACY PARK GALLERY

Eden Mansions Presents: Investing in Spain

You are invited to Nick Söderblom’s investment seminar on April 17 at 6 p.m. at Tracy Park Gallery Malibu Colony Plaza, 23823 Malibu Road Suite 700 , Malibu . For more information, call (424) 279-0147.

THURS, APRIL 18

EMILY SHANE FOUNDATION ANNUAL FUNDRAISER WINGS OVER MALIBU

The Emily Shane Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit charity based in Malibu and serving children across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, will be hosting its annual gala spring fundraiser Wings Over Malibu on the evening of Thursday, April 18, directly over the waves in the Ocean Room at Duke’s Restaurant in Malibu. The gala’s proceeds will benefit the foundation’s SEA (Successful Educational Achievement) Program, which empowers underserved, disadvantaged middle schoolers at risk of academic failure by providing them with intensive and individualized academic tutoring and mentorship. Highlights of Wings Over Malibu 2024 include a live auction, an online silent auction, exclusive wines by The Narcissist Wine Company, delicious appetizers, and the popular local band Little Dume, presenting an acoustic set. Members of the Malibu Middle Orchestra will serenade guests as they arrive. Tickets will be available for purchase at emilyshane.org as of March 18.

SAT, APRIL 20

DOCUMENT SHRED DAY

Drop off any documents in need of shredding on Saturday, April 20, at Malibu City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the truck is full. This is a drive-thru event, so residents will not be able to wait and watch the bin be shredded. Participants are strongly encouraged to remain in their vehicles. All shredded material will be recycled. Protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by disposing of old records properly. Securely dispose of personal/business records. Limit of five boxes (or five 13-gallon bags) per household. Acceptable items include:

Tax forms and bank statements

Pay stubs

Checkbooks

Insurance policy information

Medical information

Legal files

Utility bills

Credit card statements

Credit card offers

Receipts and invoices

Investment records

MON, APRIL 22

WASTEWATER AND RECYCLED WATER RATE STUDY PUBLIC HEARING AT CITY HALL

The Malibu City Council will hold a public hearing on wastewater and recycled water rates for the Civic Center Water Treatment Facility (Phase One) on Monday, April 22, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall and virtually via Zoom. During the hearing, wastewater and recycled water rates will be established for Fiscal Years 2024-25, 2025-26, 2026-27 and 2027-28. If approved by the City Council, the proposed rate increases will be effective for services provided on or after July 1. For more information, visit the CCWTF Rates webpage www.malibucity.org/1059/Wastewater-Recycled-Water-Rates.

TUES, APRIL 23

CITY TO HOST A FIRESCAPING WORKSHOP

The city is hosting the West Basin Firescaping Workshop class on Tuesday, April 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Malibu City Hall, in partnership with the West Basin Municipal Water District, LA Waterworks, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department. This event is free and will allow Malibu residents to learn the benefits and techniques of fire-resistant landscaping for home improvement. Dinner will be included.

TOPICS INCLUDE:

• Protecting Your Home

• First Five Feet

• Defensible Space

• Fire-Resistant Plants

For more information and event registration, visit https://westbasin.org/firescaping.

SUN, APRIL 28

MALIBU DEMOCRATIC CLUB TO HOST HIKE AND LUNCH

On Sunday, April 28, the Malibu Democratic Club is hosting a hike and lunch event. The hike begins at 10 a.m. at Charmlee Wilderness Park, 2577 Encinal Canyon Road. They will meet in the Charmlee Wilderness Park parking lot at 9:45 a.m., then gather for lunch at noon at Malibu Brewing Company, 30745 Pacific Coast Highway. (Each person is responsible for their own tab). You can attend one or both activities. RSVP Required at https://tinyurl.com/3eaeavw 2. For more info go to Info@MalibuDemocraticClub.org.

FRI, APRIL 26

CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK NIGHT HIKE

Discover the nighttime magic of Charmlee Wilderness Park on Friday, April 26, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. During the 90-minute hike, participants will learn about the nocturnal surroundings of the Santa Monica Mountains. Participants should feel comfortable walking on uneven terrain. Bring water, a headlamp or flashlight, appropriate shoes, and dress in layers. Reservations are required for this free event. The hike will be canceled in case of rain. For more information, visit the outdoor recreation webpage malibucity.org/1090/Outdoor-Recreation.

SAT, APRIL 27

THE RIPPLE EFFECT: A GENERATIVE POETRY WORKSHOP

When things ripple, they emanate from a center and move outwards. Ripples are an unfolding interaction. In terms of poetry, poems “ripple out” from us and join the ripple of existing and yet-to-be-penned poems which creates a dialogue that continuously overlaps. Join us for a generative, poetry writing workshop where we will sit in the “ripple” of each other’s energies, read, and discuss poems to stimulate our imaginations, and write original poems from prompts provided in the workshop. This workshop is for everyone, regardless of ability level. Participants should bring a pen and a notepad! Led by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall. The next workshop is on Saturday, April 27, from 2 to 4 p.m.

TUES, APRIL 30

COASTAL VULNERABILITY ASSESSMENT WORKSHOP (VIRTUAL)

Join the City of Malibu at the upcoming public workshop on Tuesday, April 30, at 3 p.m., on Zoom to provide your feedback and discuss the next steps on the Coastal Vulnerability Assessment and projected impacts of sea level rise. Visit the virtual link to access the meeting. The recording of the first virtual workshop presenting technical results is available at Virtual Workshop Recording. Access the draft Coastal Vulnerability Assessment report, interactive GIS map, and additional information on our Malibu Coastal webpage (malibucity.org/859/Coastal). For inquiries, call (310) 456-2489, ext. 390, or email mbuilding@malibucity.org.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram @malibufarmersmarket.

WEEDING DAY AT POINT DUME NATURE PRESERVE

Get your hands dirty and feel good doing your part! This event held every second Wednesday of the month is to remove invasive plant species by hand-pulling. Bring gardening gloves, water, a hat, and sunscreen! Parking available at Point Dume Entrance (Limited two-hour free parking), Westward Beach County Parking Lot (hourly rate), and Westward Beach Road (free).

BRIDGE GROUP

If you have never played bridge, here is your chance to learn! Beginners and experienced players are welcome to play with this relaxed bridge group every Friday at the Malibu Senior Center from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. A friendly and welcoming long-standing group welcomes all levels of players. Led by volunteer Vin Joshi.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes place on Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size eight needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

