Anthony ‘Tony’ G. Sonsini 1964-2024

Tony Sonsini passed away on December 11, 2024. He was born on April 10, 1964, the son of the late Gregory Sonsini and the late Gail ‘Kreps’Sonsini. He graduated from Santa Monica High School in 1982. Survivors include his beautiful daughter Cheyenne and many other relatives.

Tony faced many challenges and losses throughout his life, including the early loss of his mother, Gail, in 1985. Tony suffered from a major car accident that caused damage to his vertebrae in the late 1980s, and another accident permanently damaged one of his eyes. Tony endured tragedy in 2009 with the loss of his father, Gregory, followed by the loss of his brother Bobby in 2013. He lost his family home in Malibu to the wildfires in 2018 and the loss of his beloved dog, Savannah, in 2023.

Throughout all this tragedy, Tony sought solace in surfing and spending time with the people he cared about. He was a chef at heart and had a smile that could light up a room. His laughter was contagious. He was witty, charming, and too intelligent for his own good. He preferred to live life by his own rules, and trouble followed him every step of the way. He was as stubborn and opinionated as they come. But was often ready and willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Tony will be dearly missed.

Services and burial were held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Santa Monica, CA, at 10 am on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...