John A. MacNeil 1941-2025

John A. MacNeil, 83, of Pocasset, MA, passed away on April 6, 2025, with his family by his side.

Born and raised in Milton, MA, to the late George A. and Thelma K. (Utermoehlen) MacNeil. Graduate of Northeastern University, John began his career at Kilroy Realty Corporation in Los Angeles in 1977 as the Sr. Vice President and immediately fell in love with Malibu, CA, where he then lived a very fulfilling life for 40 years and raised their daughter, Amanda with his wife, Lee. Shortly after Lee passed, John retired to Cape Cod, MA, to the home he and Lee renovated, a historic Sea Captain’s home built in 1693 near the sea.

John was a nonstop man; he enjoyed walking his dog Shilo, lifelong sailor, real estate, the sea, doing yard work, Neil Diamond, continuing to work even while ‘retired,’ antiques, traveling, and an ice-cold Heineken on the rare occasion.

Beloved husband of the late Leslie A. (Collins) MacNeil. Loving father of Amanda MacNeil of Venice, CA, and Heather Kelly and her husband John Kelly of Hingham, MA. Grandfather of Ryan Murphy Kelly. John is also survived by his sister, Mary Jane MacNeil, of Rancho Cucamonga, CA. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Thelma, and his siblings, Richard, Paul, and Sally.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Saint John the Evangelist, 141 Shore Road at Barlows Landing, Pocasset, MA, on Wednesday, April 23, at 10:00 AM. A private burial was held at Milton Cemetery, where he finally lays peacefully with his soulmate, Leslie.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...