Bandit A5677503 is a sweet, shy girl, ready to find her forever home. She is wonderful with dogs, and would thrive with a dog friend. She is shy and standoffish with people at first and then blossoms into the sweetest angel when she feels safe.

Bandit will make an incredible companion for someone!

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

