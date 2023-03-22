HomeCommunity
Annual Chumash Day Powwow and Intertribal Gathering, April 1 and 2 at Malibu Bluffs Park

By Samantha Bravo
Tribal members perform a dance at the Chumash Powwow last weekend at Malibu Bluffs Park. Photo by Devon Meyers/TMT.

The 23rd Annual Chumash Day Native American Powwow and Intertribal Gathering will take place on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park (24250 Pacific Coast Highway at Malibu Canyon). The event is a cultural celebration honoring Malibu’s original residents and First Americans, the Chumash Native Americans. The event will feature Native American tribal ceremonies, dances, special guest performances, and Chumash history storytelling. Twenty Native American artisan vendors will also have merchandise for sale, including jewelry, flutes, moccasins, beading accessories, leatherworks, pottery, dream catchers, and more. Free admission. Free parking and a shuttle are available at 23575 Civic Center Way (Chili Cookoff lot). Free ADA parking and a shuttle are available for people with disabilities at City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road. There is no onsite parking at Malibu Bluffs Park. For more information, visit the webpage.

