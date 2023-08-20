ALERT | Flash Flood Warning Issued for Malibu and Los Angeles Area: Dangerous Conditions Expected

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a Flash Flood Warning, effective from 11:48 a.m., including the Malibu area. The warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

At 11:48 a.m. PDT, Doppler radar and rain gauge reports indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Rainfall rates ranging from 0.5 to 1 inch per hour are anticipated, with the possibility of additional rainfall amounts reaching 1 to 3 inches in the warned region. Heavier rainfall accompanied by embedded thunderstorms is predicted for the afternoon and evening, potentially bringing local rates up to 1.5 inches per hour. Flash flooding is currently occurring or expected imminently.

The impending hazard is characterized by dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding. The primary information source for this warning is radar data. The impact is expected to encompass various areas, including creeks, streams, and typically dry arroyos, with a high likelihood of significant flooding. Urban roadways, particularly in low-lying regions, will experience substantial flooding, and caution is advised for crossings with low water levels. The mountains and canyons could see notable rock and mudslide activity, and there’s a potential for debris flows in recently burned areas.

Locations at risk of flash flooding include Long Beach, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Malibu, Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Universal City, Downtown Los Angeles, Griffith Park, Culver City, Inglewood, Burbank, North Hollywood, Venice, Santa Monica, Van Nuys, Encino, Manhattan Beach, Alhambra, and Hermosa Beach.

As of 11:45 AM PDT we are starting to see multiple locations with rainfall accumulations of over 2 inches in the Antelope Valley in Los Angeles County. pic.twitter.com/quGZyTOh8B — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 20, 2023

Residents and travelers in the warned areas are urged to exercise extreme caution, remain informed through reliable sources, and follow any evacuation orders or safety advisories issued by local authorities. Additionally, the National Weather Service advises the following precautions:

Turn around, and don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings, and do not drive on flooded roads.

Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings, and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain, there are hundreds of low water crossings, which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

Taking these precautions seriously could save lives and prevent dangerous situations. Stay vigilant, stay informed, and prioritize safety during this flash flood warning.

Resources:

Live updates can be listened to on Radio Malibu at FM 99.1 KBUU radiomalibu.net.

STORM – In case of power outage, monitor weather/emergency info on local radio: 99.1 FM KBUU, 1070 AM KNX. Battery, solar, handcrank, car radios will operate: Follow @LHSLASD for storm updates. Sign up for emergency alerts https://t.co/ekDNXM5tEp. Weather info: @NWSLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/Fjv5EWF3Zw — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) August 20, 2023

Do not hike or seek out trails until all clear from the impending storm. Do not try to drive through rushing water. Turn around, don’t drown. Please stay indoors Sunday/Monday. Watch your local new sources for updates. @LASDHQ Search & Rescue Teams are on alert. pic.twitter.com/7uFL4PaXyI — Malibu Search Rescue (@MalibuSAR) August 19, 2023

