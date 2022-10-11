HomeNewsBreaking News
Actress Eileen Ryan dies at 94 in her home in Malibu

Samantha Bravo
Sean Penn and Eileen Ryan. Getty Images.

Actress Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production. Their marriage lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. Ryan would have turned 95 on Sunday, Oct. 16.  

