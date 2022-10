City of Malibu’s Zoning Ordinance Revisions and Code Enforcement Council Subcommittee will consider recommending modifications for temporary use permits Wed, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. The item is continued from April 14, 2022. Staff report, viewing & commenting instructions are posted at: https://malibucity.primegov.com/Portal/Meeting?meetingTemplateId=4609

