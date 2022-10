One eastbound lane of PCH is closed at Serra Rd (just west of Malibu Pier) due to a multi vehicle traffic collision.

UPDATE: ALL LANES NOW OPEN AS OF 9:31 A.M.

One eastbound lane of PCH is closed at Serra Rd (west of Malibu Pier) due to multi vehicle collision https://t.co/wiJ2UPX1l8 — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) October 10, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...