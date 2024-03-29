Academy Award winner Louis Gossett Jr. has died. The Malibu resident will not only be remembered for his career-defining role as a hard nosed drill sergeant in the 1982 movie “An Officer and a Gentleman “ but also for his Emmy winning performance as a slave named “Fiddler” in the influential American TV classic miniseries “Roots.”

The Brooklyn, New York raised Gossett was also a civil rights activist. He founded the Eracism Foundation to provide training for youth and adults that enrich their lives by assisting them in setting the example for living a racially diverse and culturally inclusive life.

Gossett was 87.

