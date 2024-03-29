BREAKING: Fatal collision on PCH and Cross Creek, all lanes closed, use alt route

All lanes of PCH are shut down at Cross Creek Rd due to a vehicle vs pedestrian fatal traffic collision. Unknown ETA, use alternate route.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

