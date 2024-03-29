NewsBreaking NewsNews Briefs BREAKING: Fatal collision on PCH and Cross Creek, all lanes closed, use alt route By Samantha Bravo - March 29, 2024 0 919 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp All lanes of PCH are shut down at Cross Creek Rd due to a vehicle vs pedestrian fatal traffic collision. Unknown ETA, use alternate route. More information will be provided when it becomes available. 🚨All lanes of PCH are shut down at Cross Creek Rd due to a vehicle vs pedestrian fatal traffic collision. Unknown ETA, use alternate route. 🚧@CityMalibu @acornnewspaper @TheMalibuTimes @991KBU @CHPWestValley pic.twitter.com/Sr1rYcrqrQ— LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) March 29, 2024 Share this:FacebookXLike this:Like Loading... Related