A homeless individual, male, was killed by a big rig on PCH and Cross Creek just before 7 a.m., according to the Malibu/Lost Hills LASD Sgt. James Arens. Sheriffs closed off PCH both ways while they investigate the incident. The medical examiner arrived to the scene around 9:34 a.m. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Photos by Samantha Bravo

UPDATE: PCH reopened as of 10:23 a.m.

🚨All lanes of PCH are shut down at Cross Creek Rd due to a vehicle vs pedestrian fatal traffic collision. Unknown ETA, use alternate route. 🚧@CityMalibu @acornnewspaper @TheMalibuTimes @991KBU @CHPWestValley pic.twitter.com/Sr1rYcrqrQ — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) March 29, 2024

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...