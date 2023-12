The 6th Annual Malibu Dad’s Holiday Get-Together was held on Sunday, Dec, 10. Around 40 Malibu dads attended and ushered in the holiday season while enjoying great conversation and delicious craft beer and food at Malibu Brewing Co. The event benefitted the Malibu High and Malibu Middle School Shark Fund, which helps fund art, music and athletic programs. The event was organized and hosted by John White and Steve Clarke.

