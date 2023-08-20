5.5 “Hurriquake” felt in Malibu

A 5.5 earthquake centered just southwest of Ojai struck Southern Californian Sunday afternoon just as residents were asked to shelter in place due to tropical storm Hilary making landfall. The quake, felt in Malibu and as far out as Orange County, is being dubbed a “hurriquake” as the tropical storm, downgraded from hurricane status and the temblor struck at the same time. The earthquake was reported at 2:40 pm. A flash flood warning was already in effect for Los Angeles and southeastern Ventura County. Intermittent power outages were also reported throughout Malibu and much of Southern California hit by heavy rainfall. No injuries and damage have been reported as a result of the quake.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...