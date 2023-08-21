The following incidents were reported between July 17 to July 20

7/17

Burglary

On July 17, Moonshadows restaurant was broken into and vandalized. The staff for Moonshadows locked up the location for the night around 1 a.m. and when the cleaning crews arrived, they observed the front door had been forced open and the door frame for the office, and the two cameras, had been damaged. The victim said nothing appeared to have been taken. The door damage was estimated to cost $100 to repair, and the two cameras would cost $200 to replace. The security footage was submitted for evidence.

7/17

Grand theft

A vehicle parked near Whole Foods was broken into, and multiple items were stolen. The victim said they left their vehicle unlocked, walked inside the store for approximately 25 minutes, and upon return, their purse and multiple miscellaneous items were stolen. The victim’s belongings were estimated to cost $5,750. The victim had an estimated $3,000 in cash. The deputy was unable to check for any security cameras that could have captured the incident during the time of the report.

7/18

Burglary

Mindry store on Cross Creek was broken into and ransacked. The victim said their Bose speaker, a computer power cord, and $280 in cash were stolen. The victim went through their security footage and saw a male suspect, wearing a mask, enter the front door of the store, steal the items, and exit the store through the back. The victim said there were two other speaker theft incidents that occurred in June; however, she did not report them because she thought she had misplaced the speakers. The victim said she assumed the suspects must have used an attic hatch to enter the store. There were no other missing items reported.

7/20

Burglary

A vehicle parked on Pacific Coast Highway near Paradise Cove was broken into and ransacked. The victim said they left their purse in the front passenger seat, started their shift at Paradise Cove, and upon return, the window was shattered, and their purse was stolen. The victim’s wallet ap was also stolen from the center console. The window was estimated to cost $4,000 to repair. The damaged floor lock was estimated to cost $2,000 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

