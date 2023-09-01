41st Annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off returns today 

Event is enacting a new chaperone policy to ensure the safety of all guests

The highly anticipated Malibu Chili Cook-Off event returns this Labor Day weekend for the 41st annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off, which runs Friday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 4. The four-day event brings together friends, families, local businesses and restaurants for a weekend of fun in the sun and to crown the ultimate Chili Cook-Off winner. All proceeds from the event benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu (BGCM) and its year-round youth and community services, including the BGCM Wellness Center.

Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Chief Executive Officer Kasey Earnest extends her gratitude to their vendors, businesses, and their sponsor partners for their support.

The list includes, The Malibu Times, Barefoot Dreams, Alphapals, Bright Event Rentals, Universal Music Group, Aviator Nation, Havaianas, Outerknown, Rancho West Beer, Summer Somewhere Wines, Flying Embers, Open Water, Optimist Drinks along with the event’s newest partners California Naturals, Malibu Brewing Co, Known Supply, LaCroix, Bones Love Milk, State Farm/Efrain Cazares, and more.

Some of the chili vendors that are returning are Dukes Malibu, Beyond Meat, and more. Food trucks will be offering a variety of carnival foods, such as ice cream and funnel cakes. One of the newest restaurants coming to Malibu Park at Cross Creek, Irv’s Burger and Prince Street Pizza, will also be participating in the festivities.

The Chili Awards is on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 6 p.m., the Skate Contest is on Sunday, Sept. 3 from 3 to 4:00 p.m., and Community Day is on Monday, Sept. 4, from 1 to 8 p.m. where tickets will be $20.

“We really want to encourage families and kids to come out that day,” Earnest said.

“We’ve been getting a lot of support from the parent community, obviously our goal is to make the event as safe as possible for everyone,” Earnest said. “This is about child safety, youth safety, and the chaperone policy will be forced.”

“The safety and well-being of all guests are paramount to us. We have heard parent concerns regarding challenges with unsupervised young adults, as well as unruly and disrespectful behavior to other attendees and event staff,” the website says. “We aim to promote a positive guest experience and a safe, fun, family-family environment, thus we have decided to enact a chaperone policy.”

The policy includes:

Guests under the age of 18 will require a chaperone

Guests 18 years of age and older do not require a chaperone

Chaperones must be 21 years of age and older and may chaperone up to five guests

Guests under 18 will NOT be allowed to enter the venue without a chaperone. No ticket refunds will be accommodated

ID checks will be enforced upon entry. A physical valid government-issued ID is required for guests 18 and older (physical ID required, no photos). If you are unable to provide proof of your age, you may be denied admission

It is HIGHLY recommended ALL tickets for chaperones be pre-purchased before arriving to the event (due to poor cell reception, and no public Wi-Fi, attempting to purchase tickets upon arrival is NOT recommended)

Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the venue during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay.

Guests under the age of 18 who are found inside the venue unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection. No refunds will be accommodated. This policy is in effect for all event days and hours, until further notice, and is subject to change.

Earnest said they have also redesignated the little kid carnival rides into their own space for parents with small children.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their empty reusable water bottles and take advantage of the refillable water stations provided.

With something for everyone, this year’s Chili Cook-Off ensures an unforgettable experience for all ages.

Adults who attend are encouraged to unwind at the Barefoot Dreams Lounge, a cozy-chic oasis where beer and local wine varieties will be served. Separately, plenty of activities curated explicitly for kids will be available, including a 24-foot-high rock climbing wall presented by Alphapals and a new junior carnival area featuring rides for ages 2-10.

Alongside the diverse array of activities and performances will be the 4th Annual Johnny Strange Legacy Skate Competition, which will take place on Sunday, Sept. 3. This will include jam-session-style competitions for intermediate and advanced competitors of all genders, with cash prizes awarded to the winners. The Bones Love Milk Skateboard Mini Ramp will be available throughout the weekend, offering public skate and practice sessions opportunities for those eager to refine their skateboarding skills. Visit malibuchilicookoff.org/skate to learn more.

Children 5 and under receive free admission. Event admission tickets are required for entry into the venue and are only sold online, there is no box office on-site. Guests can purchase a four-day pass or single-day ticket online at malibuchilidcookoff.org. Carnival ride tickets/passes and game credits are sold separately. Refunds will not be accommodated.

