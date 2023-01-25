HomeNewsBreaking News
4.2 earthquake hits Malibu

Judy Abel
By Judy Abel
Closeup of a seismograph machine.

Malibu residents were jolted awake Wednesday morning by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake that struck just after 2 a.m. The epicenter was 15 miles southwest of Santa Monica at a depth of 9.2 miles according to the U.S.

Geological Survey. Multiple aftershocks followed the initial temblor. The first struck just seconds after the initial shock and was recorded as a 3.5-magnitude, 10 miles off the Malibu coastline. No injuries or major damage has been reported yet.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that despite the quakes striking offshore there is no threat of Tsunami. The temblors jolted people awake throughout Santa Monica and surrounding areas.

×