The following incidents were reported between Dec. 15 to Dec. 29

12/15

Vandalism

A vehicle parked on Zumirez Drive was vandalized. The victim said they went to the beach and returned to see the driver-side mirror and passenger-side door panel had been keyed. The damage was estimated to cost $2,000 to repair.

12/21

Grand theft

An estimated $1,600 worth of gardening tools were stolen from a property on Cuthbert Road. The victim said the property was unfenced and open. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

12/21

Vandalism

A vehicle parked on Broad Beach Road was vandalized. The victim parked their vehicle on 12/21 and noticed the scratches on Jan. 3. The victim said the damage was estimated to cost $800.

12/24

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim’s wallet, iPhone, and keys were stolen. The victim was notified that a $12,000 purchase was made at an Apple Store in Sherman Oaks.

12/29

Grand theft

A vehicle parked near Paradise Cove was broken into and ransacked. The victim said the key box was missing, and the vehicle was left unlocked. The victim’s cell phone, wallet, credit cards, and $20 in cash were stolen. The key fob was estimated to cost $600 to replace.

