Three other earthquakes jolted Malibu on Monday morning. Two 1.4 magnitude earthquakes occurred an hour apart around 3 a.m. and a 3.6 magnitude earthquake occurred at 4:24 a.m. no damage has been reported thus far.

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake occurred 4.35mi N of Malibu, CA. Details: https://t.co/FXAOXUsoTD Map: https://t.co/JTCrnl1ay6 — LA QuakeBot (@earthquakesLA) September 16, 2024

This quake follows last weeks 4.7 magnitude earthquake which was felt in parts of Southern California on Thursday, Sept. 12.

With an epicenter 4.3 miles north of Malibu, quake struck at 7:28 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was nearly 7 miles deep.

