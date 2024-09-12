Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Rattles Malibu Thursday morning; no tsunami expected

An earthquake centered in the Malibu area with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 rattled parts of Southern California early Thursday morning.

The quake struck at 7:28 a.m. with an epicenter 4.3 miles north of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was nearly 7 miles deep.

As of 7:35 a.m., there were no reports of injuries or damages. No additional details were immediately made available. No tsunami expected from earthquake.

NO tsunami expected from the recent earthquake in Malibu. Repeat, a tsunami is NOT expected. https://t.co/NkTerPVv3t — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 12, 2024

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.7 – 7 km N of Malibu, CA https://t.co/dG01ZlHofu — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) September 12, 2024

LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said she spoke to Malibu leaders after the earthquake and said LA County Public Works and LA County Fire Department are surveying the area and said there was no significant damage. To report issues, call 211.

I spoke to @CityMalibu leaders after the 5.1 magnitude earthquake near Malibu this morning. @LACoPublicWorks and @LACoFDPIO are surveying and not reporting damage. To report issues, call 211. — Lindsey P. Horvath (@LindseyPHorvath) September 12, 2024

A 2.4 magnitude earthquake occurred 3.73mi N of Malibu, CA. Details: https://t.co/yYpmniiEot Map: https://t.co/fsFMni9B5b — LA QuakeBot (@earthquakesLA) September 12, 2024

@Cal_OES is actively monitoring impacts of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake that occurred north of Malibu at 7:28 am this morning. #earthquake #MyShake — California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (@Cal_OES) September 12, 2024

For more information visit: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ci40731623/map

SMMUSD Superintendent Antonio Shelton relased a statement the morning of the earthquake.

“Dear Malibu Families, Staff and Community Members,

As you are aware, Malibu was the epicenter of an earthquake at 7:28 am that was felt throughout the Los Angeles area and beyond. It’s now being reported as a 4.3 magnitude. We are hearing reports of small aftershocks.

Our staff who were on campus preparing for school checked our campuses thoroughly and reported no damage. Further facilities team review is in progress.

School is in session today. We understand some of our students and staff may be a bit unsettled. Our site leadership is there to support. Parents, please let us know if your student needs additional attention from this experience.

As we have done annually, we will be participating in the Great Shakeout Drill on 10.17.24 at 10:17 am and encourage families to use this day to update their own emergency supplies and plans.

We are thankful that there is no damage or injuries reported to the community at this time. Stay safe, take care of yourself and each other.”

