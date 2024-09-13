Eileen S. Kinloch 1945-2024

Eileen Sheridan Kinloch, born on Christmas day in 1945 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, was the youngest child of four to Martin and Nancy Sheridan (née Colleran). Following her college years, Eileen met and fell in love with her late husband, James Paul Kinloch, while both were working at Hornblower & Weeks in New York City.

The couple decided to embark on a new chapter on the West Coast, settling in the tranquil beach town of Malibu, California, during the 1970s. They tied the knot in 1972 and started a family, welcoming their three children: Scott, Stephanie, and Kristina.

Eileen was a pillar of strength and love as a devoted wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend. Her passion for travel took her around the globe to be with cherished loved ones. Her eye for interior design and passion for photography was evident in the beauty of her homes.

Later in life, she fulfilled a lifelong dream by becoming a part-time resident of New York City, reigniting her connection with her East Coast roots. Eileen treasured her visits to the city, delving into hidden restaurants, attending Broadway shows, strolling through Central Park, and exploring museums.

Eileen’s radiant smile and beauty could brighten any room, and her generosity and eagerness to help others will be greatly missed by her three children, ten grandchildren, one brother, and numerous nieces and nephews. Eileen leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness that will forever be cherished by those who knew her.

Eileen’s life will be celebrated at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills on Saturday, the 19 of October, at 10:30 am PST. Click Here

