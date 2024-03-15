Young artists shine at 2024 student art exhibit

Closing reception fills City Hall to celebrate Malibu’s youngest artists

The youngest of Malibu’s art community were celebrated throughout the month of February culminating in the closing artists reception on March 10. The yearly Student Art Exhibit creates a unique collection of different styles and a broad perspective of local artists.

Featured in this year’s exhibit were paintings, pencil and crayon on paper, pastel work, digital art, quilling, photography, and what Malibu Arts Commission Chairman Fireball Tim Lawrence called “the wild thing,” art that can not just simply be described.

Malibu Arts Commission Chairman Fireball Lawrence addresses the families of artists at the Student Art Exhibit closing reception at City Hall. Photo by Emmanuel Luissi/TMT.

Children and teenagers proudly described and discussed their work adorning the walls of City Hall. They took photos of their work and the work of friends, and posed for photos with family members who came to support the artists.

Lawrence said the support from families and community members at this art event is important because these earliest moments of encouragement for young artists could be the deciding moment for them pursuing more artistic expression.

“The goal of a show like this is to get them young and to inspire their creativity to flow and continue,” Lawrence said. “When we do what we love we prosper. Not only do students also inspire each other, but the kids could also in turn inspire the parents.”

He said he was happy to see such a good turnout to support young artistry especially with a large number of students making their City Hall gallery debut.

“Any good artist is nothing without a good support system so it’s great to see parents, siblings, and grandparents here,” Lawrence said. “It’s very important to them [students] on many levels.”

Among the day’s honored artists were sisters Dolly and Humay Vidaurri. Each of them had art that displayed the colors of the rainbow.

The Viduarri sisters pose with family during the Student Art Exhibit closing reception. Photo by Emmanuel Luissi/TMT. The Spiegel family celebrates young Decker’s display art piece, “Love” at the Student Art Exhibit closing reception. Photo by Emmanuel Luissi/TMT.

Humay said she wanted to make a piece of art that “represents kindness and something unique,” and her art had both the words “kind” and “kindness” within the design. She said her favorite part of her piece was “the weird skull.”

Humay provided advice to other young artists looking to begin making their own art.

“I would say to not rush it, and just enjoy it,” she said.

Fourth-grader Kendal Wilson proudly discussed her piece “Seeing in the Sea” with guests at the reception. Her artwork featured a blue gradient ocean wave with two big eyes and long eyelashes.

“We live by the beach, so basically it’s like waves but it has eyes in it because the sea can see!” Wilson said.

Artist Kendal Wilson poses with her art titled “Seeing in the Sea” at the Student Art Exhibi closing reception. Photo by Emmanuel Luissi/TMT.

She said it was hard to deny Malibu’s amazing ocean as inspiration for her work.

Among the younger honorees of the afternoon was student Decker Spiegel, who had her piece “Love” displayed in the gallery. The certificate will soon be the latest addition to her achievements scrapbook. The shy artist could not be reached for comment.

However, her father, Josh Spiegel, said he’s happy to see that she loves making art at such a young age and will continue to support her on her art journey.

“It means a lot to me because I’m active in the community and I want her to also participate in the community as third-generation Malibu. It’s all about community in my home,” Spiegel said.

He encouraged other parents to encourage their kids to take on challenges like making art and engaging with other students because its is beneficial for their mental and social development but also helps bring families in the community close together.

“It establishes a goal and a deadline and gives all a chance to create something for a purpose,” Spiegel said. “I think it’s important because sometimes we might not see this family at tee-ball, soccer, or the school, but it gives us another opportunity to come together.”

