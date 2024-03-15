Malibu High’s MASQUE showcases students’ and teachers’ talents 

Performances in annual three-night event featured music bands, singers, dancers, and class films

By Barbara Burke

Special to The Malibu Times

Malibu High School’s much anticipated annual performance of MASQUE entertained and delighted attendees and garnered accolades from students and community members.

The annual student-run three-evening talent show began in 1995 with MHS’s first junior class and is now celebrating its 29th year. This year’s performances featured all types of talent, from bands to solo singers to duets, as well as dancers and class films.

Fans of the annual event, as well as parents, students, and siblings lined up to view the three shows on Feb. 29 and March 1 and 2. The events were curated by the Junior Class ABS, a part of student government. MASQUE is one of the highlights of the school year and is the equivalent of an MHS talent show, and it also includes the film students.

The event always keeps it fresh every night. Films are written and directed by students. MASQUE is the only fundraiser by the school to pay for the senior prom.

Teacher advisors who oversaw the preparations, rehearsals, and performances were Rachel Stowell and Kimberly Auer.

One of the event’s fantastic traditions is that teachers create a film that imitates students and students create a film imitating teachers — those performances are always a huge hit. The result — truly hysterical clips showcasing the incredible talent of both the students and the teachers. To view the senior, junior, and teacher act, see www.malibuhighsharktv.com .

Judges of the shows change each night and sometimes consist of alumni, volunteers, and community members.

“I and five other seniors created skits and improvised based on the name of some popular acts and then, we figured out how to thematically follow along and sprinkle in some other content,” Felix de Raspide Ross explained. “We bonded using jokes and the collaboration process so we got a feel for how we acted with each other and, then, we found costumes and did a lot of improvisation together.”

Ross was accompanied by other emcees, including Hannah Kaloper, Sophie Regan, Frankie Little, and Dylan Mendez.

All three performances hit it out of the park, with audiences hooting and hollering and the students displaying their many talents. The winners in the various categories for each evening were:

THURSDAY

Best Group: “Before He Cheats” (Alex Murphy, Sailor Graham)

Most Entertaining: Lukas Weiss (Mash-up)

Best Solo: “Merry go Round” (Aidan Colburn)

Top Audience Choice: “She Talks to Angels” (Daniel Eichar and Jaxon Golden)

FRIDAY

Most Entertaining: The Masque MCs

Top Audience Choice: Aaron Weiss (Mash-up)

Best Overall: “Spain” (MHS Band)

Best Group: “Ghost” (Nick Ortiz, Shannon Rosen, Allegra Torres, Mattox Lemley, Asher Lemley, Wiley Murphee)

Most Original: “Lay Down” (Felix de Raspide Ross)

SATURDAY

Most Original: Senior Act (film)

Best Solo Act: Olivia Berns (original Song)

Best Entertainer: Lukas Weiss (Mash-up)

Best Overall: “You Give Love a Bad Name” (Nick Ortiz, Sailor Graham, Asher Torres, Marvin Schmolka)

Top Audience Choice: “Mary on A Cross” (Marvin Schmolka, Shelby Woodman, Felix de Raspide Ross)

Best Group: “Babydoll” (Joaquin Garcia and Band)

“MASQUE was filled with raw talent, inspiration and passionate aspirations.” Tara DeLuca, a junior shared who worked behind the scenes. “A whirlwind of fun, entertainment, and hard work. Bravo Malibu High!”

Sophie Regan got to dance in a duet with MHS Assistant Principal Cindy Smith, a long-awaited tradition that many students look forward to in their senior year.

“One of the special things at our school is that the teachers are so involved with the students and they get involved in MASQUE by participating in part of one of the acts,” Jolynn Regan, a parent, said. “The students really treasure that opportunity.”

Proud parents of students both on the stage and helping backstage were very impressed with the productions.

“Behind the curtain, teacher and student wove magic — creating an engaging, entertaining show,” parent Doug DeLuca said. “My daughter, Tara, and the whole production team made it shine. We’re bursting with pride for everyone involved.”

The performances at this year’s MASQUE event featured all types of talent, from bands to solo singers to duets, as well as dancers and class films. Photos by Devon Meyers/TMT

For students, the events made for memories that will last a lifetime.

“Participating in MASQUE was probably one of the greatest experiences of my high school career because MASQUE is one of the few times that we get to share our artistic talents.” Sophie Regan said. “I participated in comedy, dance, and singing performances and being an MC was great because we interacted with the audience and collaborated with our fellow seniors to create skits — it was like ‘SNL,’ [‘Saturday Night Live’] but the MHS Class of ’24’s version of that.”

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...