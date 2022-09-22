Women’s of Wrestling participate at Malibu Triathlon

Jeanie Buss’s new all-female wrestling league, WOW – Women Of Wrestling, recently premiered on Sept. 17 in national syndication, and three of its professional wrestlers participated in this year’s 2XU Malibu Triathlon.

Women Of Wrestling Superheroes Amberley Shaw known as Kandi Krush; Keta Meggett, known as Keta Rush; and Samantha Sage, known as Americana; participated at the event.

“I’m sore, but my heart is so full and I would do it again in a heartbeat,” Sage said. “I can’t imagine how hard the lives of parents with sick kids could be, I’ll take the soreness and tiredness for them.”

Women Of Wrestling is the premier all-female sports entertainment property owned by Jeanie Buss and David McLane. Led by the larger-than-life WOW Superheroes and their in-ring rivalries, WOW is an action-packed saga that plays out at high-energy live events and in weekly syndication across the U.S. As the only all-female wrestling organization with a global footprint, WOW showcases supreme athleticism, dramatic and inspiring storylines, and is centered 24/7 around empowering and uplifting women and fans around the world.

To learn more about WOW Superheroes visit wowe.com.

