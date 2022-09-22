Coffee with a Cop comes to Market

This past Sunday, the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station attended the Malibu Farmers Market for the first Coffee with a Cop organized with Capt. Jennifer Seetoo of the station.

Community members were able to meet Lt. Dustin Carr and the rest of the Sheriff’s Department, and pet a few therapy horses.

“It was a pleasure attending the Coffee with a Cop event on Sunday. It was great meeting the community and I appreciate all their kind words,” Carr said in an email to The Malibu Times. “I look forward to future events where we come together to meet each other and address concerns in the community. It is a privilege to serve Malibu as your liaison lieutenant.”

Seetoo said the Coffee with a Cop event is organized to provide community members an opportunity to share their concerns and introduce their new Lt. Dustin Carr.

“It was an honor to introduce the new Malibu Liaison Lieutenant, Dustin Carr, to the Malibu community,” Seetoo said in an email to The Malibu Times. “Coffee with a Cop is a time for law enforcement to meet the community and hear their concerns. It was a privilege to meet with the community and problem-solve together.”

Seetoo said the station looks forward to hosting additional Coffee with a Cop events to hear from the community.

“Plus, it’s always a good day when the mini therapy horses come to Malibu for a visit,” Seetoo said.

The event was coincidentally organized the same weekend as the 2XU Malibu Triathlon, which was a concern to the Public Safety Commission, but Carr said they were able to cover both events.

While the Malibu Farmers Market is usually organized on the Malibu Library parking lot, this was the first time it was organized at Legacy Park.

Debra Bianco, who is the president, co-founder, and director of the Malibu Farmers Market, stated that the City of Malibu has been communicating with Los Angeles County concerning the temporary new setup on the Farmers Market site (Malibu Library parking lot).

“The county is in the final stage of completing Santa Monica College, which significantly reduced the space that could be used by the Farmers Market,” Bianco said in an email to The Malibu Times. “Additionally, the college construction blocked some of the required entrance and exit points that are required to safely run the market.”

“The relocation across the street this past Sunday was imperative if we were to continue hosting this important community event,” the email continued. “The new location was cheered on by residents, vendors and city officials who were at the market on Sunday. We hope the city is exploring options that will enable us to continue to use this new location until the construction of the College is completed.”

City Manager Steve McClary said although the event was not permitted to be at Legacy Park on Sunday, he was not aware of any issues.

“If Deborah wants to continue it there, she is going to need to approach the city and ask for that,” McClary said in an email to The Malibu Times. “We would have to look into whether that’s even possible to permit.”

The Malibu Farmers Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Civic Center Way.

Photo courtesy Captain Jennifer Seetoo.

