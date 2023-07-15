With extreme heat conditions rising, officials urge visitors to hike early and stay hydrated

With summer in full swing, Southern California residents have been experiencing extreme heat condition, however; weather conditions near the coast have been a little more bearable. Experts at the Climate Prediction Center predicted temperatures leaning above normal until at least July 25.

National Weather Service caution residents in engaging in any strenuous activities outdoors during the hottest parts of the day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Safety officials such as the Malibu Search and Rescue, have been cautioning visitors who are considering hiking during the summer.

MSAR recommends not hiking unless it’s very early in the morning.

“Triple digit temps are on tap for the greater Santa Monica Mountains for the foreseeable future. We strongly urge you to avoid hiking during daytime (excessive heat) or evening (heat and darkness) hours. Know your limits and fitness level,” their post says on Instagram. “Dress appropriately and carry more hydration than you think you need. Dehydration happens very quickly.”

MSAR also recomends not hiking with pets.

“Dogs deteriorate much quicker than humans, and the signs of their dehydration and distress often go overlooked,” they say. “Leave your 4-legged buddy at home so they will be there to greet you when you return.”

A location to stay cool in Malibu is at the Malibu Library. It’s open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

