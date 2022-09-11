Waves women’s volleyball players earn WCC recognition

Pepperdine Waves women’s volleyball players Grace Chillingworth and Riley Patterson claimed weekly honors from the West Coast Conference on Monday.

Chillingworth, a sophomore, was named the WCC Offensive Player of the Week, and Patterson, a senior, was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week.

The Waves’ sweep of the weekly awards came on the heels of Pepperdine snatching a trio of victories at the 24th annual Pepperdine ASICS Classic, which was Sept. 1-3 at Pepperdine’s Firestone Fieldhouse.

Chillingworth was named the tournament’s MVP. She recorded 37 kills on 94 swings for a .255 success rate and averaged 3.36 kills a set. Chillingworth also had 6 aces in 11 sets, with 2 aces in each match. The second-year Wave had 30 total digs and 8 total blocks in the Classic. Chillingworth averaged 4.27 points a set for a team-best 47 points.

Patterson averaged 4.45 digs and 1.36 assists a set for Pepperdine in the Classic. She had a total of 49 digs and 15 assists. Patterson also recorded an ace and kill in 11 sets.

The Waves opened up the tournament with a 3-1 upset win over Baylor, ranked ninth nationally, on Sept. 1. The next day, Pepperdine downed UC Santa Barbara 3-1. The home squad beat San Diego State 3-0 on the Classic’s final day.

Chillingworth had 17 kills on a .438 hitting percentage with 12 digs against Baylor. She also recorded 2 aces and 2 blocks in the match. Against UC Santa Barbara, Chillingworth registered 9 kills, 11 digs, 3 blocks, and 2 aces. She had 11 kills on a .276 success rate and 7 digs, 3 blocks, and 2 aces against San Diego State.

Pepperdine women’s volleyball player Riley Patterson was named the West Coast Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week. Photo by Ron Hall

Patterson had 13 kills and 8 assists against Baylor and tallied 23 digs — a career high — and an assist against UC Santa Barbara. She had 13 digs, 6 assists, and a kill against San Diego State.

The Waves have a 5-1 record heading into the two-day Alaska Airlines Invitational in Seattle. The team plays Cal Poly on Thursday. Pepperdine plays Washington Friday at 11 a.m. and closes the event with a match against Northwestern at 5 p.m. the same day.

