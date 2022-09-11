Waves women’s volleyball players earn WCC recognition

Pepperdine Waves women’s volleyball players Grace Chillingworth and Riley Patterson claimed weekly honors from the West Coast Conference on Monday.
Chillingworth, a sophomore, was named the WCC Offensive Player of the Week, and Patterson, a senior, was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week.
The Waves’ sweep of the weekly awards came on the heels of Pepperdine snatching a trio of victories at the 24th annual Pepperdine ASICS Classic, which was Sept. 1-3 at Pepperdine’s Firestone Fieldhouse.
Chillingworth was named the tournament’s MVP. She recorded 37 kills on 94 swings for a .255 success rate and averaged 3.36 kills a set. Chillingworth also had 6 aces in 11 sets, with 2 aces in each match. The second-year Wave had 30 total digs and 8 total blocks in the Classic. Chillingworth averaged 4.27 points a set for a team-best 47 points.
Patterson averaged 4.45 digs and 1.36 assists a set for Pepperdine in the Classic. She had a total of 49 digs and 15 assists. Patterson also recorded an ace and kill in 11 sets.
The Waves opened up the tournament with a 3-1 upset win over Baylor, ranked ninth nationally, on Sept. 1. The next day, Pepperdine downed UC Santa Barbara 3-1. The home squad beat San Diego State 3-0 on the Classic’s final day.
Chillingworth had 17 kills on a .438 hitting percentage with 12 digs against Baylor. She also recorded 2 aces and 2 blocks in the match. Against UC Santa Barbara, Chillingworth registered 9 kills, 11 digs, 3 blocks, and 2 aces. She had 11 kills on a .276 success rate and 7 digs, 3 blocks, and 2 aces against San Diego State.
Patterson had 13 kills and 8 assists against Baylor and tallied 23 digs — a career high — and an assist against UC Santa Barbara. She had 13 digs, 6 assists, and a kill against San Diego State.
The Waves have a 5-1 record heading into the two-day Alaska Airlines Invitational in Seattle. The team plays Cal Poly on Thursday. Pepperdine plays Washington Friday at 11 a.m. and closes the event with a match against Northwestern at 5 p.m. the same day.