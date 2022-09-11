HomeOpinionLetters To The Editor
Letter to the Editor: Response to Don Schmitz ‘From the Right’

Letter to the Editor
Dear Editor, 

Responding to Don Schmitz’s article, “From the right: Are the DOJ and FBI balanced and unbiased in enforcing the law?”

Your article loses any factual authority when you state: “The DOJ is investigating whether he (Trump) took top secret documents breaking the law, but as president he had absolute authority to declassify anything he wished.” 

If the ex-president took any documents, top secret or not (and it appears that he did), he has broken the law. It is now clear that he was engaged in actively refusing to return government-owned documents, even stashing some of them in his desk. He has not offered up any proof of declassifying anything. 

If President Obama had engaged in any of these behaviors, you would have been screaming from the rooftops. Instead, you are defending a fascistic grifter who is clearly an enemy of the state. 

Eric Myer, Malibu

